Is Snapchat Stock a Buy Now Under $10?

Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) stock is down a staggering 80% year to date, trading below $10 and less than the 2017 IPO price of $17. That's right, if you would have purchased SNAP stock in 2017 when the IPO started trading to the public, you would be down approximately 50%, possibly more, from holding the stock for half a decade. Is Snapchat stock a buy now? In the below video, I provide stats, facts, analyst opinions, valuation metrics, and my predictions for the stock.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 26, 2022. The video was published on July 26, 2022.

