Is Snap Stock Fairly Priced?

Snap’s stock (NYSE: SNAP) has gained approximately 8% YTD as compared to the 3% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, the stock lost almost 80% of its value in 2022 vs a 19% drop in the S&P500. That said, at its current price of $10, it is trading 18% below the fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Snap’s valuation.

The company posted mixed results in the third quarter of 2022, with earnings beating the consensus but revenues missing the mark. It reported total revenues of $1.13 billion – up 6% y-o-y. The growth rate slowed down in 2022 due to tough macroeconomic conditions and intense competition in the space. However, daily active users (DAUs) have continued to improve – increasing by 19% y-o-y to 363 million. On the cost front, total costs & expenses increased 25% y-o-y. Further, the other income decreased in the quarter, resulting in a net loss of $359.5 million up from $71.9 million in the year-ago period.

The top line grew 17% y-o-y to $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2022. However, the cost & expenses increased 26% y-o-y over the same period, leading to an operating loss of $1.1 billion. Further, the other income decreased from $177 million to -$22.5 million. Overall, the net loss increased from $510 million to $1.14 billion.

The consensus estimates for Q4 revenues and earnings are $1.3 billion and $0.11 respectively. Overall, we forecast Snap’s revenues to touch $4.6 billion in FY2022. Additionally, SNAP’s revenue per share (RPS) is likely to improve to $2.83, which coupled with a P/S multiple of just above 4x will lead to a valuation of $12.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jan 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] SNAP Return 8% 8% -34% S&P 500 Return 3% 3% 77% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 7% 7% 236%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/12/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.