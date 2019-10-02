Is Smoke Alarm In Your Home Working Fine? Domino's May Offer Free Pizza

(RTTNews) - Fast-food chain Domino's Pizza Inc. has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to deliver fire safety messages to homes across the U.S. along with pizza boxes.

As part of the fire safety campaign, customers may end up getting a free pizza delivered by Domino's participating stores during the week to customers who have functioning smoke alarms at their home. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or give new alarms.

The flyers sent along with the pizza boxes will include important fire safety tips about positioning smoke alarm, testing smoke alarm, planning an escape route during fire and practicing a home fire drill.

One should not be surprised if a fire engine accompanies the pizza delivery for orders from participating Domino's stores during the Fire Prevention Week between October 6 and October 12.

Domino's Pizza, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is collaborating with the NFPA as part of this year's NFPA campaign theme, "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!."

Domino's said it's the twelfth year that their stores are teaming up with local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in a fun and unexpected way to neighborhoods across the U.S.

The fire safety tips coming along with the pizza boxes can be handy for customers, if put to practice, to prevent loss of life and reduce damage to property during fire.

NFPA statistics show that the number of reported U.S. home fires in 2018 is half of that reported in 1980. However, the death rate per 1,000 reported fires has remained steady.

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925.

