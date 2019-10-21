Is SMART SAND INC (SND) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

SMART SAND INC (SND) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SND's P/B ratio of 0.45. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Within the past 52 weeks, SND's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.54.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SND has a P/S ratio of 0.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SMART SAND INC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SND sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

