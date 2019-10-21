Is SMART SAND INC (SND) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SMART SAND INC (SND), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SMART SAND INC is one of 308 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SND's full-year earnings has moved 85.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SND has returned 10.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -0.23% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that SMART SAND INC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SND belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.61% this year, meaning that SND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SND as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

