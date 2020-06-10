Is SM Energy (SM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is SM Energy (SM). SM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SM has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that SM has a P/CF ratio of 1.65. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. Within the past 12 months, SM's P/CF has been as high as 2.14 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 1.21.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that SM Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

