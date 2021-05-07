Is SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SM Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, SM Energy had US$2.25b of debt at March 2021, down from US$2.65b a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is SM Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SM Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, SM Energy had liabilities of US$776.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.47b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.0k as well as receivables valued at US$199.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.05b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.04b, we think shareholders really should watch SM Energy's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SM Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year SM Energy had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 24%, to US$1.2b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did SM Energy's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$799m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$604m. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SM Energy .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

