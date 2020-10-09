Is Sleep Number (SNBR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sleep Number (SNBR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNBR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Sleep Number is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 67.38% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SNBR has returned 10.05% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sleep Number is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SNBR is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.04% so far this year, meaning that SNBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SNBR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.