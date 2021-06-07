Is Sleep Number (SNBR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sleep Number (SNBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNBR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Sleep Number is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 11.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SNBR has returned 36.24% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.37%. As we can see, Sleep Number is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SNBR belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.30% so far this year, so SNBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SNBR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

