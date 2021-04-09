Is Sleep Number (SNBR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sleep Number (SNBR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNBR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Sleep Number is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 41.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SNBR has returned 58.81% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.15%. As we can see, Sleep Number is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SNBR belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.82% this year, meaning that SNBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SNBR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.