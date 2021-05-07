Is SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SkyWest Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SkyWest had US$2.82b in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$836.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.98b.

A Look At SkyWest's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SKYW Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SkyWest had liabilities of US$950.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.76b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$836.4m and US$38.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$3.84b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$2.47b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, SkyWest would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SkyWest can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, SkyWest made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.9b, which is a fall of 35%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While SkyWest's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$222m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$2.6m. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SkyWest .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

