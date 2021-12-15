Is Skyline (SKY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Skyline (SKY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Skyline is one of 103 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Skyline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKY's full-year earnings has moved 31.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SKY has returned 149.9% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 28.2%. This means that Skyline is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Construction (STRL). The stock is up 41.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sterling Construction's current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Skyline belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.3% this year, meaning that SKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sterling Construction belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #226. The industry has moved +23.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Skyline and Sterling Construction. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

