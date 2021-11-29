Is Skyline (SKY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Skyline (SKY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Skyline is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Skyline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKY's full-year earnings has moved 31.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SKY has moved about 153.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 25.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Skyline is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sterling Construction (STRL). The stock has returned 46.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sterling Construction's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Skyline belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 45.7% this year, meaning that SKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Construction, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #226. The industry has moved +30.1% so far this year.

Skyline and Sterling Construction could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.