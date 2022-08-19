Is SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SiteOne Landscape Supply Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 SiteOne Landscape Supply had debt of US$439.8m, up from US$325.7m in one year. However, it does have US$50.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$389.7m. NYSE:SITE Debt to Equity History August 19th 2022

How Healthy Is SiteOne Landscape Supply's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that SiteOne Landscape Supply had liabilities of US$613.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$737.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$50.1m in cash and US$527.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$773.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are worth a total of US$6.45b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

SiteOne Landscape Supply's net debt is only 0.85 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 20.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that SiteOne Landscape Supply has boosted its EBIT by 40%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SiteOne Landscape Supply can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, SiteOne Landscape Supply recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

SiteOne Landscape Supply's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think SiteOne Landscape Supply's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SiteOne Landscape Supply that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

