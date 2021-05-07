Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.62b US$1.74b US$1.87b US$2.02b US$2.13b US$2.22b US$2.29b US$2.36b US$2.42b US$2.48b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.36% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.5k US$1.4k US$1.4k US$1.3k US$1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$15b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.5b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.0%) = US$52b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$52b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$41b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NasdaqGS:SIRI Discounted Cash Flow May 7th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sirius XM Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.035. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Sirius XM Holdings, we've put together three relevant items you should assess:

