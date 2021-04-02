Is Silvergate Capital (SI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Silvergate Capital (SI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Silvergate Capital is one of 900 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SI's full-year earnings has moved 53.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SI has returned about 93.10% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 12.29% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Silvergate Capital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SI belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.84% this year, meaning that SI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to SI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

