Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SVM and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Silvercorp Metals is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SVM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SVM's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SVM has returned 3.35% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.45%. This means that Silvercorp Metals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SVM belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.08% so far this year, so SVM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

SVM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.