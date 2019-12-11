Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SVM and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Silvercorp Metals is one of 247 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SVM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SVM's full-year earnings has moved 13.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SVM has returned 153.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 11.23% on average. This shows that Silvercorp Metals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SVM belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.65% so far this year, so SVM is performing better in this area.

SVM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.