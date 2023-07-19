Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Silvercorp (SVM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Silvercorp is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Silvercorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SVM's full-year earnings has moved 25.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SVM has returned 10.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 8.3% on average. This shows that Silvercorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TimkenSteel (TMST). The stock has returned 26.6% year-to-date.

In TimkenSteel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Silvercorp belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.9% so far this year, so SVM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TimkenSteel, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +31.9% so far this year.

Silvercorp and TimkenSteel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.