Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SVM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for SVM is its P/B ratio of 0.90. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SVM's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.21.

Finally, investors should note that SVM has a P/CF ratio of 9.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SVM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.49. Over the past 52 weeks, SVM's P/CF has been as high as 16.64 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 11.67.

Teck Resources (TECK) may be another strong Mining - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. TECK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Teck Resources are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.49 and a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.17 and 0.91, respectively.

