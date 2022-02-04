Is Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Silicon Laboratories's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Silicon Laboratories had debt of US$450.6m at the end of January 2022, a reduction from US$563.4m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.04b in cash, so it actually has US$1.59b net cash.

NasdaqGS:SLAB Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

How Healthy Is Silicon Laboratories' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Silicon Laboratories had liabilities of US$668.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$77.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.04b and US$98.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$1.39b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Silicon Laboratories is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Silicon Laboratories boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Silicon Laboratories can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Silicon Laboratories made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$721m, which is a fall of 18%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Silicon Laboratories?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Silicon Laboratories had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$129m and booked a US$58m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$1.59b, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Silicon Laboratories you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

