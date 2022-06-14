Is Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Silgan Holdings (SLGN). SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 10.48, with a median of 11.37.

SLGN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.15. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SLGN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.77. SLGN's PEG has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 2.10, with a median of 2.27, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SLGN is its P/B ratio of 2.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.31. Over the past 12 months, SLGN's P/B has been as high as 3.68 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 3.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SLGN has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SLGN has a P/CF ratio of 7.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SLGN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.44. Over the past year, SLGN's P/CF has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 7.21, with a median of 7.87.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Silgan Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SLGN is an impressive value stock right now.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.