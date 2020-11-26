Is Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Silgan Holdings (SLGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SLGN and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Silgan Holdings is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGN's full-year earnings has moved 4.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SLGN has returned 9.40% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 17.86%. This means that Silgan Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SLGN belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.64% so far this year, so SLGN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

SLGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.