Is Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Silgan Holdings (SLGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SLGN and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Silgan Holdings is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SLGN has returned 18.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 1.26% on average. This means that Silgan Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SLGN belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.39% so far this year, so SLGN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on SLGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

