Is Signet (SIG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Signet (SIG). SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that SIG holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.88. SIG's PEG has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 1.01, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SIG has a P/S ratio of 0.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Signet is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SIG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

