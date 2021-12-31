Is Signet (SIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Signet (SIG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Signet is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 216.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Signet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock is up 278.4% year-to-date.

For Tecnoglass, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Signet belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 77.6% this year, meaning that SIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +52.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Signet and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.