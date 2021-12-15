Is Signet (SIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Signet (SIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Signet is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 204.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8%. This means that Signet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock is up 221.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Signet belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 67.2% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +49.2%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Signet and Tecnoglass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.