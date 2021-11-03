Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Signet Jewelers is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 46.72% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SIG has returned 258.31% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 5.56%. This means that Signet Jewelers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SIG is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 77.92% so far this year, so SIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SIG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

