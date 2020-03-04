Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Signet Jewelers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 216 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 17.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 2.02% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.29% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SIG is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.96% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

