Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) a Buy After Beating Earnings?

Signet Jewelers SIG surged over 9% during Thursday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Signet delivered quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share, beating the $2.29/share Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.89%.

Sales rose 8.8% during the quarter to $1.84 billion. SIG, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock, has a strong track record of earnings surprises and has exceeded estimates in each quarter for the past five years running.

The owner of Zales and Kay brands gave upbeat guidance, with annual sales forecasts hitting the upper end of estimates. However, shares have declined over 20% so far this year. Retailers in general have struggled, and it may be best to steer clear of SIG until the trend reverses.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.