Is Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sientra's Debt?

As you can see below, Sientra had US$61.5m of debt at September 2021, down from US$64.3m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$66.1m in cash, so it actually has US$4.64m net cash.

How Healthy Is Sientra's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SIEN Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sientra had liabilities of US$71.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$74.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$66.1m and US$26.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$53.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sientra has a market capitalization of US$229.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sientra boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sientra's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Sientra wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 53%, to US$92m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Sientra?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Sientra lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$43m of cash and made a loss of US$90m. However, it has net cash of US$4.64m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Sientra's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sientra you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

