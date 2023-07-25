Is Siemens (SIEGY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Siemens AG (SIEGY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Siemens AG is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Siemens AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIEGY's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SIEGY has gained about 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.4% on average. As we can see, Siemens AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Terex (TEX) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.1%.

The consensus estimate for Terex's current year EPS has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Siemens AG belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.6% so far this year, so SIEGY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Terex belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Siemens AG and Terex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.