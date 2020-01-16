Is Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sibanye Gold (SBGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBGL and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Sibanye Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBGL's full-year earnings has moved 24.80% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SBGL has moved about 2.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 1.35% on average. This means that Sibanye Gold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SBGL belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.50% so far this year, so SBGL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on SBGL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.