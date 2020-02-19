Is Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sibanye Gold (SBGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Sibanye Gold is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBGL's full-year earnings has moved 99.68% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SBGL has moved about 21.05% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -5.74% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sibanye Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SBGL belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.30% this year, meaning that SBGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SBGL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.