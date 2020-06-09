Is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW). SBSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.40, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.34. SBSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 88.91 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 5.76, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SBSW's P/B ratio of 2.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.12. Within the past 52 weeks, SBSW's P/B has been as high as 3.98 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 2.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sibanye Gold Limited is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SBSW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

