Is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW). SBSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.61 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.63. Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.02 and as low as 2.75, with a median of 5.53.

Investors should also note that SBSW holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBSW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW's PEG has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.41.

We should also highlight that SBSW has a P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.75. Within the past 52 weeks, SBSW's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.92.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sibanye Gold Limited is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SBSW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.