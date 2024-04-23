Is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW). SBSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.49. Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.02 and as low as 2.75, with a median of 5.37.

We also note that SBSW holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SBSW's industry has an average PEG of 1.43 right now. Within the past year, SBSW's PEG has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.39.

Investors should also recognize that SBSW has a P/B ratio of 1.30. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SBSW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.73. SBSW's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.92, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sibanye Gold Limited's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SBSW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

