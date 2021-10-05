Is SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SI-BONE Carry?

As you can see below, SI-BONE had US$36.2m of debt at June 2021, down from US$39.3m a year prior. But it also has US$176.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$140.4m net cash.

How Strong Is SI-BONE's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:SIBN Debt to Equity History October 5th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that SI-BONE had liabilities of US$12.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$40.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$176.6m in cash and US$11.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$135.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that SI-BONE is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that SI-BONE has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SI-BONE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, SI-BONE reported revenue of US$85m, which is a gain of 27%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is SI-BONE?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months SI-BONE lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$36m of cash and made a loss of US$45m. But the saving grace is the US$140.4m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. SI-BONE's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with SI-BONE , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.