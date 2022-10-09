Is SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SI-BONE Carry?

As you can see below, SI-BONE had US$35.1m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$114.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$79.3m.

A Look At SI-BONE's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, SI-BONE had liabilities of US$16.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$38.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$114.4m as well as receivables valued at US$15.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$74.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that SI-BONE has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that SI-BONE has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SI-BONE can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, SI-BONE reported revenue of US$96m, which is a gain of 12%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is SI-BONE?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months SI-BONE lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$57m and booked a US$66m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$79.3m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SI-BONE that you should be aware of.

