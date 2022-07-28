Is Shopify Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) second-quarter earnings report and will explain why the stock went up after a disappointing quarter.

On Tuesday, the company announced it is letting go of 10% of its workforce.

The company completed the acquisition of Deliverr on July 8. This is going to improve its logistics network over time.

The company reported revenue of $1.3 billion and a net loss of $1.2 billion.

Management sees 2022 as a transition year.

