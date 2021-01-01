Is Shopify (SHOP) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Shopify (SHOP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Shopify is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP's full-year earnings has moved 564.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SHOP has gained about 184.71% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have about 0% on average. As we can see, Shopify is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SHOP belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on SHOP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

