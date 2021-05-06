Is Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Shoals Technologies Group is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$4.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Shoals Technologies Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shoals Technologies Group?

NasdaqGM:SHLS Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Shoals Technologies Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shoals Technologies Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:SHLS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shoals Technologies Group. Our data shows that Dean Solon is the largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 6.8% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Shoals Technologies Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$4.8b, and insiders have US$1.8b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 16% stake in Shoals Technologies Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Shoals Technologies Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Shoals Technologies Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

