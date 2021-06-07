Is Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Shenandoah Telecommunications's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Shenandoah Telecommunications had debt of US$683.5m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$717.7m over a year. However, it does have US$229.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$454.4m.

How Strong Is Shenandoah Telecommunications' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SHEN Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Shenandoah Telecommunications had liabilities of US$1.20b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$246.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$229.2m in cash and US$66.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.15b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Shenandoah Telecommunications has a market capitalization of US$2.55b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

As it happens Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.5 but very strong interest coverage of 1k. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. We also note that Shenandoah Telecommunications improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$3.2m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Shenandoah Telecommunications's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Shenandoah Telecommunications actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Shenandoah Telecommunications's net debt to EBITDA was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. Considering this range of data points, we think Shenandoah Telecommunications is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Shenandoah Telecommunications .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

