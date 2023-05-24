Is Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Direct (NASDX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund category, then a possible option is Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Direct (NASDX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

Shelton is responsible for NASDX, and the company is based out of Denver, CO. Since Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Direct made its debut in April of 2000, NASDX has garnered more than $1.02 billion in assets. Stephen C. Rogers is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2003.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. NASDX has a 5-year annualized total return of 15.51% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 14.26%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, NASDX's standard deviation comes in at 23.36%, compared to the category average of 23.03%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 22.13% compared to the category average of 21.23%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 3.17. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Currently, this mutual fund is holding 86.38% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $345.15 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Retail Trade

This fund's turnover is about 6%, so the fund managers are making fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, NASDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared to the category average of 0.79%. From a cost perspective, NASDX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Mutual Fund Equity Report, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

