Is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Shell Midstream (SHLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Shell Midstream is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Shell Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHLX's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SHLX has gained about 37.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Shell Midstream is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enphase Energy (ENPH). The stock has returned 70.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy's current year EPS has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Shell Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.5% so far this year, meaning that SHLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Enphase Energy falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Shell Midstream and Enphase Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.