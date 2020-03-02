Is Sharps Compliance (SMED) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sharps Compliance (SMED) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SMED and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Sharps Compliance is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 214 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMED's full-year earnings has moved 44.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SMED has returned 43.60% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -10.03%. As we can see, Sharps Compliance is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SMED is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.79% this year, meaning that SMED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on SMED as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

