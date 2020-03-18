Is Sharps Compliance (SMED) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Sharps Compliance (SMED), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Sharps Compliance is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMED's full-year earnings has moved 44.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SMED has moved about 25.12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -28.04% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sharps Compliance is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SMED is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 22.55% so far this year, so SMED is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to SMED as it looks to continue its solid performance.

