Is Sharp (SHCAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Sharp (SHCAY). SHCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.40 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.47. SHCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.53 and as low as 11.35, with a median of 15.05, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SHCAY has a P/CF ratio of 5.25. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.02. SHCAY's P/CF has been as high as 17.73 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 8.55, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sharp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SHCAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

