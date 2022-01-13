Is Sharp (SHCAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sharp (SHCAY). SHCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.23, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.30. Over the last 12 months, SHCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.53 and as low as 11.49, with a median of 16.88.

Finally, our model also underscores that SHCAY has a P/CF ratio of 5.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.28. Within the past 12 months, SHCAY's P/CF has been as high as 17.73 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 8.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sharp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SHCAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

