Is Sharp (SHCAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Sharp (SHCAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SHCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.06, which compares to its industry's average of 12.66. Over the past year, SHCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.33 and as low as 7.60, with a median of 12.02.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SHCAY has a P/CF ratio of 2.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.07. SHCAY's P/CF has been as high as 7.49 and as low as 2.76, with a median of 5.28, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sharp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SHCAY is an impressive value stock right now.

